Tottenham set to hijack Juventus move to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hijack Juventus’ move for Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a resurgence in form in the second half of last season when he moved to Juventus on loan. He netted 12 goals, including two in three Club World Cup games for the Bianconeri last season, and provided four assists, eventually becoming a key player for Igor Tudor’s side.

The Turin-based club have been pushing for a permanent transfer, or at the very least an extension of the loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause set for June 2026.

However, a potential move for the Frenchman is now at risk, as Tavolieri claims that negotiations between Juventus and PSG have stalled, with relations between the two clubs now strained.

Tottenham are now looking to take advantage of the tense situation to hijack the move for Kolo Muani, according to the journalist.

While the Frenchman has given his priority to joining the 36-time Italian champions, Spurs appear undeterred as they look to trump Juventus for the France international’s signature, as per the report.

Kolo Muani still has three years left on his contract at Parc des Princes, so it’s likely PSG will be looking to sell him permanently for a fee around his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.

The fee is financially feasible for Spurs and could hand them the advantage over Juventus, who are reportedly negotiating a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The 26-year-old is a pacey, direct attacker capable of operating across various forward positions.

Kolo Muani’s combination of power, acceleration, and clinical finishing makes him a constant danger both inside the box and on the break.

While he’s not expected to immediately displace Dominic Solanke or Brennan Johnson from the starting lineup if he joins, he would still represent a strong squad option the club can rotate as they juggle European and domestic commitments next season.

