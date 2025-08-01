Everton set sights on Benfica star Florentino Luis

Everton have joined the race to sign Benfica’s defensive midfielder Florentino Luís this summer, according to Record.

Luis is a homegrown talent from Benfica’s famous academy. He initially made a promising entry into the senior team but struggled to cement a regular starting spot. His progression was bolstered by loan spells at AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and Getafe in La Liga, where he gained vital top-level experience.

Since returning to Lisbon, Luis has steadily re-established himself as an indispensable player in the team and now boasts more than 150 appearances for the Primeira Liga giants.

Several Premier League clubs are keen on the combative midfielder whose attributes suit the physicality of the league.

With two years remaining on Luís’ contract, Record claims that there’s a growing possibility he could depart the Estádio da Luz this summer.

The report adds that Everton have now set their sights on him and have made an approach over the possibility of signing the Portuguese gem.

The Merseyside club have made enquiries to understand the transfer conditions and the terms of triggering his release clause, as per the report.

However, Everton face stern competition for the Portugal U21 starlet’s signature; the newly promoted Premier League rivals Leeds United and Burnley have also made enquiries for the midfielder.

Combative midfielder

While he remains a key player for Bruno Lage, the Portuguese outlet reveals that Benfica are open to offers for the combative midfielder and are demanding a fee in the region of £21m to sanction his departure.

Luis is a powerhouse in midfield—a relentless ball-winner who disrupts opposition play with ease, presses relentlessly, and is a reliable shield to the backline.

His ability to intercept allows him to regain possession cleanly without relying on physicality, and he can also immediately create turnovers with his passing range.

He is exceptional at covering ground, cutting out passing lanes, and providing balance in midfield—all qualities Everton could desperately use.

With David Moyes pushing for reinforcements, the Benfica midfielder’s potential arrival would not only strengthen the Toffees’ midfield core but also serve as a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Idrissa Gueye, whose contract expires next summer.