Everton to table improved bid to sign Tyler Dibling

Everton are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a formal proposal to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, the 19-year-old attracted a lot of attention earlier this summer. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested in him.

However, they haven’t made a formal approach to sign him yet and have opted to sign other targets. Therefore, it is unlikely that they would make a move for Dibling.

RB Leipzig were also planning to sign him, but they couldn’t manage to agree on a deal in principle with the Saints, as they have slapped a £56m price tag on his head.

Now, on X, Romano says that Everton have joined the race to sign Dibling and have already seen their opening proposal worth around £27m rejected by Southampton.

The Toffees haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the 19-year-old and are ‘preparing’ to return with an improved bid. They want to seal the deal to reinforce the wide forward position.

Romano wrote:

“Everton are preparing new proposal for Tyler Dibling after opening £27m bid rejected. Plan is to return to the table and try to get deal done with Southampton.”

Dibling to Everton

Everton are in desperate need of new wingers as they currently have Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil as the only options. Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison were the two other options they had last term, but they joined on loan and returned to their parent clubs at the end of last season.

The Merseyside club have been exploring several names in recent weeks to reinforce the flanks as they initially tried to purchase Malick Fofana, but he wants to join a Champions League club.

Moreover, they enquired about the details of signing Assane Diao and Takefusa Kubo, but have now stepped up efforts to sign Dibling.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in the future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service.

Meanwhile, although Everton ended last season strongly, they have been poor in this pre-season, losing both of their Premier League summer series encounters against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United.