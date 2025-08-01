West Ham submit opening bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor

West Ham United have submitted an opening offer to sign highly-rated Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor from Botafogo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old has been a reliable presence between the posts for the Estrela Solitária since moving from Santos in 2024. He has made 84 appearances for the Brazilian outfit and has kept 36 clean sheets along the way, so it’s no surprise he’s constantly been on the radar of several European clubs, including West Ham.

He had a short spell in Europe with Real Valladolid in 2023 and has competed against European teams, particularly the 1-0 upset against European champions Paris Saint-Germain, so his adaptation process in Europe is expected to be seamless.

According to Romano, West Ham have now formalised their interest after submitting an opening bid to Botafogo to sign the 6ft 4in shot-stopper this summer.

The offer is believed to be worth £6m according to the journalist, but it’s unclear if it has been accepted or rejected by the Brazilian club.

The Hammers will hope their offer is accepted, as several other European clubs are courting the Brazilian goalkeeper.

According to Romano, Turkish champions Galatasaray as well as Everton are also keen on Victor’s signature, while Manchester United have been keeping tabs on his performances in recent months.

Shotstopper

After seven seasons and 216 appearances, experienced shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski has confirmed his exit from West Ham following the expiry of his contract.

Having already bolstered the squad with the arrivals of El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters, West Ham are now aiming to reinforce their goalkeeping department before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

One name on their radar is Victor, who delivered a string of ‘phenomenal’ performances for Botafogo at the Club World Cup. He is being viewed as a genuine contender to challenge Alphonse Areola for the number one jersey.

Under new boss Graham Potter—whose tactical philosophy revolves around high pressing, fluid possession, and positional interchange—Victor’s attributes could be an ideal match.

The English manager typically sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3 formation, demanding that his goalkeepers be comfortable on the ball and capable of initiating attacks from deep.

Victor fits Potter’s system, and while it’s not reported if the Hammers’ £6m offer has been accepted, any fee below £10m would be an absolute bargain for a goalkeeper of his qualities.