Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Atletico Madrid’s Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Football Insider.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. Following that, they attempted to seal the deal for Morgan Gibbs-White quickly by triggering his release clause.

However, Nottingham Forest felt Spurs made an illegal approach, so they threatened to take legal action. Now, they have managed to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Tottenham are also interested in signing a defensive midfielder and are closing in on a deal to sign João Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are planning to make a move to sign Gallagher after missing out on Gibbs-White, but Atletico might not want to let him leave, having already allowed Rodrigo De Paul to join Inter Miami.

However, Los Rojiblancos might change their stance should they receive an offer of around £40m, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Tottenham hold a long-term interest in the Englishman as they attempted to buy him last summer from Chelsea, but the Spanish side eventually managed to win the race.

Despite failing to secure his service last time, the North London club remain ‘keen’ on signing him and are willing to purchase him in this window, finally.

Gallagher is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, energetic, and quick across the ground.

After moving to Estadio Metropolitano, the Englishman struggled to break into Diego Simeone’s starting eleven last term, making only 23 starts in the Champions League and La Liga.

Therefore, he might be open to leaving the Spanish capital to play regularly, especially given the World Cup is next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly, Frank’s side would feel confident before facing off against Newcastle United in another friendly game on Sunday.