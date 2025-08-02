West Ham ‘agree deal’ to sign Callum Wilson

West Ham United have agreed on a deal to sign former Newcastle United centre-forward Callum Wilson on a free transfer, according to David Ornstein.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a productive five-year spell at Tyneside, having made the move from Bournemouth in September 2020. He was instrumental to the club’s historic UEFA Champions League qualification in the 2022-23 season and was also part of the Carabao Cup-winning side last season.

The nine-cap England international netted 49 goals in 130 games for the Magpies but couldn’t reach an agreement to extend his stay at the club. Recurring chest, hamstring, and back injuries restricted him to only 18 Premier League outings in 2024–25, with just two starts, after making 20 appearances the previous season.

West Ham’s record scorer in the Premier League, Michail Antonio, departed the club as a free agent, leaving a space at the centre-forward role, which Wilson now looks set to fill.

According to Ornstein, West Ham have agreed to a deal over the free transfer of the England international to the London Stadium this summer.

Wilson, who has made 239 Premier League appearances, has now completed his medical with the club after agreeing to a one-year contract with a highly incentive-based wage structure, according to the transfer expert.

🚨 EXCL: West Ham United agree deal to sign Callum Wilson as free agent. 33yo striker available following expire of terms at Newcastle United. England int’l joining #WHUFC on 1yr contract with heavily incentive-based salary. Medical complete @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/zr6EzlW8n9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 2, 2025

Bargain

West Ham endured a disappointing Premier League campaign, struggling at both ends of the pitch.

The Hammers managed just 46 goals in 38 matches—the third-lowest tally among teams that avoided relegation, with only Everton (42) and Manchester United (44) scoring fewer.

Their attacking shortcomings were compounded by the poor form of summer signings Niclas Füllkrug, Luis Guilherme, and Crysencio Summerville, who combined for just four goals in all competitions.

Hence, West Ham are now eyeing a move for a more proven and prolific striker like Wilson. What makes the potential deal more appealing is that the Hammers will be acquiring him on a free transfer with an incentive-based salary.

Despite his incessant injury concerns, Wilson remains a lethal finisher and very threatening around the 18-yard box. It’s important to note that the Englishman netted a sky-high 18 goals two seasons ago, when his injury concerns appeared to be behind him.

On a relieving note, the 33-year-old will be ending his run of 12 goals in 16 games against West Ham, as he’ll instead be hitting those strides against the Hammers’ opponents while donning the claret and blue jersey.