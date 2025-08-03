West Ham plot swoop to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Aston Villa’s midfielder Jacob Ramsey this summer, according to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse.

The 24-year-old has been part of the West Midlands outfit since the age of six and made his senior debut in a Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion back in February 2019. He has since gone on to make 136 Premier League appearances, including 29 last season and 46 across all competitions.

However, the former England international has seen his game time reduced to mainly cameo appearances in the League due to the meteoric rise of Morgan Rodgers, who has become an indispensable figure for Unai Emery.

A potential departure from the Birmingham-based club could be on the cards this summer, and West Ham have now expressed interest in signing him to bolster Graham Potter’s midfield ranks.

As per Collomosse, West Ham are plotting a swoop to sign Ramsey this summer and are ‘trying’ to formalise his transfer to the London Stadium.

Despite his lack of playing time, the report claims that the Englishman is well-liked by Unai Emery, and Villa will demand offers worth up to £40m to allow their academy graduate to depart the club this summer.

Ramsey would be a shrewd addition

Ramsey is a dynamic midfielder capable of featuring centrally, in advanced roles, or even out wide due to his technical proficiency. These qualities would add much-needed versatility to West Ham’s midfield.

With Mohammed Kudus already departed and Lucas Paquetá facing an uncertain future in East London, the Hammers are in dire need of fresh creativity, and Ramsey fits the profile perfectly.

Although not at his sharpest, the 24-year-old has impressed in his cameos last season, and a consistent run of games could help unlock his full potential and accelerate his development.

The Hammers will be hopeful that the offer of a key role and becoming a guaranteed starter at the club would help to convince Ramsey to join them should they agree on a fee with Villa.