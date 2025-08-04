Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur could sign Brentford star Yoane Wissa for £30 million
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is expected to leave the club club in the next few days after officially announcing his desire to do so amid links with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.
His departure is set to open up a slot in Thomas Frank’s offensive department and plans to sign a new forward are set to be expedited by the Lilywhites, who were anyways in the market for a new number nine.
Ben Jacobs has reported that Brentford star Yoane Wissa has been on their radar and he could be sold this summer with less than a year remaining on his contract. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season.
Wissa’s asking price stands at £30 million and it comes as no surprise that Spurs would be keen on him. The African forward is a reasonably priced option, is proven in the Premier League and has already worked with Frank in the recent past.
Spurs could have competition for Wissa
Yoane Wissa has been linked with a transfer to Newcastle United in addition to Tottenham Hotspur and the Magpies will pose a serious threat to the Europa League winners’ bid of landing the Brentford marksman.
If they pocket a windfall for Alexander Isak, the Magpies would not only afford Wissa’s transfer and salary comfortably but they can also guarantee him a starting role in the team, more so if Benjamin Sesko decides against joining them.
At Tottenham, Wissa’s role might be as Dominic Solanke’s back-up and while the former Bournemouth star’s fitness and inconsistent form may give the Congo striker more game time, he is unlikely to be the first choice at Spurs.
Nonetheless, a resolution on Wissa’s future could be known soon given that he has already left Brentford’s training camp in order to secure his exit, a prospect that Brentford have also accepted and started working towards.
