Everton are considering a possible swoop to sign Sevilla’s right-back Juanlu Sanchez this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

With Ashley Young leaving the club over the summer, Everton’s current right-back options include Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, and long-serving veteran Séamus Coleman.

Of the trio, Patterson seems the most viable long-term option—Coleman turns 37 in October, while O’Brien, who can fill in at right-back, is more naturally suited to the right cenre-back role.

Bringing in a young, specialist right-back would be a more suitable move for David Moyes as he looks to inject youth into an ageing squad.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are plotting a possible swoop for the transfer of young Spanish right-back Juanlu to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

David Moyes is looking to add a new right-back to reinforce his backline this summer, and the club has now earmarked the Spain international as a potential option, as per the report.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are also keeping tabs on Leicester City’s James Justin and former Arsenal star currently at Lyon, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Juanlu presents a more exciting option.

Prospect

In a boost to Everton, TEAMtalk claims that Sevilla are open to the Spaniard’s departure from the Ramon Juanlu-Pizjuan Stadium this summer, and a transfer fee of £13m would be enough to sign the youngster.

Since breaking into Sevilla’s senior setup, Juanlu has quickly risen to prominence as one of La Liga’s most exciting young right-backs.

The 21-year-old debuted midway through the 2021/22 campaign but truly cemented his place in the squad during the 2023/24 season at the Ramon Juanlu Pizjuan Stadium. To date, he has made over 50 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, contributing six goals and seven assists.

His rapid development hasn’t gone under the radar either, with Everton now interested in signing him.

The Toffees have already secured the signing of Moroccan teenage defender Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich to strengthen their left-back position, and bringing in Sánchez at 21 would provide the club with reliable full-back depth, not just for the present, but for the long-term future as well.