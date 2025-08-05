West Ham set to make formal opening bid to sign Yves Bissouma from Tottenham

West Ham United are preparing a bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Hammers are actively searching for reinforcements in midfield following Carlos Soler’s uninspiring loan spell and subsequent return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, doubts remain over the futures of Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, and James Ward-Prowse, all of whom could be on the move this summer, so West Ham United’s reported interest in Bissouma comes as no surprise.

The Malian finds himself at a pivotal stage of his career, with questions lingering over his long-term role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2022, the 28-year-old has struggled for consistency in North London, registering 100 appearances and scoring twice.

His contract in North London is set to run out next summer, so there’s a possibility Spurs could entertain offers for his services this month.

According to Konur, West Ham are now ready to submit a formal offer to Spurs for the transfer of the defensive midfielder to the London Stadium this summer.

Graham Potter eyes Bissouma reunion

The Hammers’ offer is expected to be worth at least £13m, according to the report, but it remains to be seen whether that will be sufficient to sanction his exit or if Spurs will hold out for a higher fee.

Interestingly, West Ham’s pursuit of Bissouma may be heavily influenced by manager Graham Potter, under whom the midfielder thrived during their time together at Brighton.

A potential reunion could serve both sides well, with Bissouma offering tenacity in ball recovery, composure in transitional play, and precision when threading passes through tight midfield lines.

West Ham and Tottenham ended a 14-year transfer hiatus following the big-money transfer of Mohammed Kudus to North London last month. The Hammers will now hope their London rivals return the favour by accepting their offer or demanding a favourable offer within their reach.