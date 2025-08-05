Tottenham plot Aleksandar Mitrovic swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Al Hilal’s centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

The 30-year-old previously featured in the Premier League for Fulham and Newcastle United, racking up 129 appearances and netting 38 goals. He famously hit 43 goals in 44 matches during Fulham’s 2021–22 promotion-winning campaign, although his most prolific top-flight return across both clubs stands at 14 goals in a single season.

Currently among the highest earners in world football, Mitrovic pockets over £400k-per-week at Al-Hilal, where he remains under contract until June 2026. He ended last season as the Saudi Pro League’s sixth-leading scorer with 19 goals, trailing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, and Karim Benzema.

He has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly courting him in recent months. Spurs have now expressed their interest in signing the prolific forward this summer.

As per Vidal, Tottenham are considering a possible swoop for the transfer of Mitrovic to North London this summer.

While Spurs are keen on the 6ft 2in forward’s return to the Premier League, the journalist claims that his £400k-per-week salary remains a significant hurdle for the Europa League champions to climb.

In a boost to Spurs, the Saudi Arabian outfit are open to allowing Mitrovic to depart the Kingdom Arena this summer, with Vidal reporting that a £30m offer could be enough to sanction his departure.

Prolific frward

The Serbian forward has found the net 68 times in 79 appearances for Al-Hilal since making a big-money switch from Fulham in 2023.

Given his prolific spell in England, Mitrovic remains a striker who could still have some unfinished business in the Premier League, and Spurs could be a good fit for him.

Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Mathys Tel as centre-forward options, but none have showcased prolific goalscoring form at the club.

Mitrovic at 30 would not just present Thomas Frank with a consistent goalscorer but an experienced player who could be a leader on the pitch and in the dressing room.

With his salary on the high side, it’ll be interesting to see if the North London club will negotiate a favourable incentive-based salary package or match his over £400k-per-week salary.