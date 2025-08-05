Tottenham ‘front of the queue’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Frenchman came onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022/23 season, and following that, Les Parisiens decided to buy him for a huge fee a couple of years ago.

The 26-year-old signed for the German side for free after running his contract down with Nantes, but after just one year, they managed to earn a big profit out of his departure.

However, Kolo Muani couldn’t manage to showcase his best at Parc des Princes, so he joined Juventus on a loan deal last winter. The forward showcased glimpses of his qualities at Allianz Stadium, making 13 goal contributions in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey states that Juventus want to make Kolo Muani’s loan deal permanent, and the player is prioritising staying at the Italian giants. However, talks between the Bianconeri and PSG aren’t progressing well.

Tottenham are also interested in the forward and are waiting in the wings to pounce if Juventus eventually fail to agree on a deal. Spurs have a strong relationship with Juventus, and they don’t want to ruin it, so they aren’t looking to hijack the move. They are currently at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign the Frenchman if Juventus can’t seal the move.

Kolo Muani to Tottenham

Kolo Muani is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as on the flanks. Spurs want to make him the star of the squad following Son Heung-min’s departure.

After almost a decade at the North London club, the South Korean is leaving this summer, and LAFC are set to be his next destination.

Kolo Muani is currently at the prime stage of his career and is a French international. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.

The forward is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, PSG are well placed to recover some of the money they spent on him.