Everton to ‘hijack’ Ipswich’s deal to sign Hayden Hackney

Everton are reportedly ready to ‘hijack’ Ipswich Town’s deal to sign Hayden Hackney, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After ranking through Middlesbrough’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his first team debut back in 2021. However, he initially struggled to find regular game time at Riverside Stadium, so he went out on loan to Scunthorpe United to play regularly and develop his career.

After returning, he has established himself as a key player for The Boro in recent years. Having displayed glimpses of his qualities in the Championship last term, he has been attracting a lot of attention this summer.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Ipswich were keen on purchasing the Englishman, but the deal has fallen through, and Everton are now willing to secure his service to reinforce the engine room.

The player is keen on taking the step up and playing in the Premier League; therefore, there is a very good chance that Everton would be able to ‘hijack’ Ipswich’s deal.

The former scout further claims that Hackney is a ‘very talented’ player and Everton would be a good destination for him.

Hackney to Everton

Brown said:

“Hayden Hackney is a very talented player. I think he’s one who could develop into a very good Premier League player, and from what I’m told, he wants to make that step up. It seems that move to Ipswich has fallen through, so clubs are going to be put on alert. Everton are one of those, because Moysey is looking to strengthen his midfield. “Given the price involved, Everton feel he is a player who will be worth taking the chance on. I think Everton would be a good destination for him, he’s an improvement on what they’ve got long-term and would benefit from playing at that level. It’s certainly a move I can see happening if they decide he’s worth the money. I can see a hijack happening.”

Hackney is valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, Middlesbrough would be looking to cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

The Englishman is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position and the box-to-box role. Everton currently have Idrissa Gueye and James Garner as the only main midfield options. Moreover, Carlos Alcaraz can provide cover in this position if needed, but is more comfortable in the CAM role.

Tim Iroegbunam is another option, but he hasn’t played top-flight football regularly yet. Therefore, signing a new midfielder is an absolute necessity for Everton, and Hackney could be a shrewd acquisition should they buy him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window to strengthen the midfield department.