Tottenham have ‘explored’ possibility of signing Casado

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

When Thomas Frank became the Lilywhites’ boss earlier this summer, they had Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Yves Bissouma as the midfield options.

However, Bissouma has been linked with a move away, while Gray and Bergvall are very young, so they need time to develop their career. Moreover, Bentancur has struggled with fitness problems.

Therefore, the Danish boss has decided to add reinforcements in the engine room by signing João Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a loan deal. They also have an option to make the move permanent next year.

Now, Sport claim that Tottenham want one more defensive midfielder despite already signing Palhinha and Casado is on their wishlist. They have already explored the possibility of signing him, but the player doesn’t want to leave the Blaugrana, and they won’t allow him to leave unless they receive an ‘off-market’ offer.

The player is valued at around £26m and has a contract until 2028 with the Catalan giants. However, there are question marks about his playing time as they already have Marc Bernal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi for this position.

Casado to Tottenham

Casado is a technically gifted player, and he would complement Palhinha perfectly. He can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for long-range passing. However, he isn’t a physically strong player and might struggle with the intensity of the Premier League.

Therefore, although the Spaniard is a talented player and possesses high potential, he might not be the best option for Tottenham to reinforce the squad.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Tottenham endured a dire campaign in the Premier League last season, so they have appointed Frank as the new manager, replacing Ange Postecoglou, to turn the situation around.

The Danish boss has showcased his tactical nous during his time with Brentford; now, it remains to be seen whether he can perform at the highest level.