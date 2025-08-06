West Ham reach ‘verbal agreement’ to sign John Victor from Botafogo

West Ham United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor from Botafogo this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Graham Potter is in urgent need of a significant upgrade in goal following a difficult campaign for Alphonse Areola, who was culpable for three errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League last season as West Ham slumped to a 14th-place finish.

The Frenchman’s shaky form has continued into pre-season, where he’s made additional high-profile mistakes, raising doubts over his reliability in the coming season. Former Sheffield United shotstopper Wes Foderingham, who joined the Hammers last summer, has shown some promise but is far from being at the level to be the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

West Ham have been linked with a number of shot-stoppers but Victor emerged as a prime target. Man Utd have also been strongly linked with the South American as Ruben Amorim looks for a reliable replacement for Andre Onana.

However, it appears the Hammers have trumped Man Utd as Romano claims that West Ham and Botafogo have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of the 6ft 5in goalkeeper this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the Hammers submitted an £8m total package to the Brazilian outfit after agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper.

The final details of the deal are now being sorted out, with documents being checked before the deal formally becomes official, according to the report.

Shotstopper

West Ham faced a significant void to fill this summer following the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was released in June.

Areola emerged as Potter’s first-choice goalkeeper in the second half of last season. However, his position may soon come under threat should the club complete a deal for Victor from Botafogo.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form over the past two seasons, playing a crucial role in Botafogo’s 2024 domestic league and Copa Libertadores triumph. He also featured in the side that famously defeated European champions Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

At 26, Victor would offer the Hammers a dependable option between the sticks—not just for the upcoming season, but for several more to follow—all for a bargain total package of £8m.