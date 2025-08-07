West Ham plan to launch swoop to sign Alexander Sorloth

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 29-year-old joined Crystal Palace at a very young age, but he struggled with the physicality of the Premier League. However, he has been showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in La Liga in recent years.

The Norwegian made 32 goal contributions across all competitions for Villarreal in the 2023/24 season, and having been impressed by his performances, Los Rojiblancos decided to purchase him last summer.

Sorloth continued to score goals at Metropolitano Stadium last term, even though he wasn’t a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s first XI, scoring 24 goals and notching up two assists.

However, Fichajes state that Sorloth isn’t the right fit for Simeone’s system, so Atletico Madrid are ready to cash-in on him, and West Ham are interested in signing him.

Along with the Hammers, Brentford are contemplating making a move for him. The Spanish giants are ready to cash-in should they receive an offer of around £22m.

Sorloth to West Ham

West Ham only had Niclas Fullkrug as the specialist striker option before signing Callum Wilson for free. However, both are in their 30s, while Wilson has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

On the other hand, Brentford are set to lose Yoane Wissa as he is keen on leaving to take the next step in his career. Therefore, the Bees are seemingly lining up Sorloth as a potential replacement for the Congolese international.

Signing a new younger centre-forward is an absolute necessity for West Ham, and Sorloth could be a shrewd acquisition. He even scored three goals against Barcelona last term.

Meaning, he has the qualities to perform against big teams. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing campaign last term, West Ham have had a bright pre-season thus far, winning three out of four games. They have one friendly game left against LOSC Lille before the opening Premier League encounter against newly promoted side Sunderland on 16th August.