West Ham interested in signing Liverpool’s Ben Doak

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, as per transfer journalist David Lynch.

Following Mohammed Kudus’ departure, the Hammers currently have Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Guilherme as the only wide players.

However, the Dutchman sustained a serious injury last term, and the Brazilian is still very young, so he needs time to develop his career. Maxwel Cornet is another option Graham Potter has at his disposal, but the English boss seemingly doesn’t like him as he sent him out on loan in January.

Therefore, it appears the Hammers are looking to sign a new winger. On X, Lynch reports that West Ham are interested in Doak and could make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward as Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on signing him, while Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace were interested in him in January and launched a £20m bid. Liverpool rejected the offer at that time.

The 19-year-old went out on loan to Middlesbrough last term and displayed glimpses of his qualities, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in the Championship.

Doak to West Ham

The 19-year-old is valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final year of his current contract. Therefore, Liverpool might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

The youngster is a right-footed right-winger but is also comfortable with his left foot. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks.

He has featured in three games for Liverpool in this pre-season and has looked excellent. Therefore, he might be a great coup for West Ham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club can eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield by defeating competition in this race.

Meanwhile, West Ham have signed Callum Wilson and El Hadji Malick Diouf thus far this summer, while they have been working on a deal to purchase John Victor to bolster the goalkeeping department.