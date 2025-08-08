Everton make enquiries over move for Juventus forward Nico Gonzalez

Everton have made enquiries over a possible swoop to sign Juventus’ winger Nico Gonzalez this summer, according to Nicolò Schira.

The Argentine came to the limelight with standout displays for Fiorentina, not just in the Serie A but in Europe, as he was instrumental to the club’s 2023 Conference League run, where they eventually lost to West Ham United in the final.

He joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 but has not really lived up to expectations, and a departure now seems likely.

Despite his poor form, it’s widely believed that his performances were a result of a lack of confidence and adapting to pressure in a big club rather than his qualities.

Hence, a move to a less scrutinised club looks ideal, and West Ham have now emerged among his potential suitors.

According to Schira, the Argentina international could depart the Allianz Stadium this summer, and the Hammers have now asked for information regarding his possible transfer to the London Stadium this summer.

However, the East Londoners face competition for his signature, as the transfer expert claims that the 27-year-old is also of keen interest to Fulham, who have also made enquiries to sign him.

Gonzalez to Everton

In a separate report, Tutojuve, citing Eurosport, claims that Juventus are looking to garner £26m from Gonzalez’s potential sale this summer, with Everton and Fulham keen.

Gonzalez netted just five goals and provided four assists in 35 games for the Bianconeri last season, a stark contrast to the 16 goals and five assists he netted in the 2023-24 season that saw the Turin-based outfit splash the cash to sign him.

It was also the first time he failed to hit double figures in goal contributions, so it’s understandable if the club decided to cut their losses to sanction his departure this summer.

The winger possesses a known flair and vibrancy — attributes that could bring the much-needed spark to David Moyes’ offensive setup, should the club usurp Fulham to his signature.

The Scottish manager is renowned for reviving careers, and González could be the next to flourish into a devastating attacking threat under the former West Ham boss, who is aiming to guide his side to a potential top 10 finish.