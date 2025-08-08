Tottenham plot audacious move to sign Manchester City forward Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min left the club for Los Angeles FC in the United States after a decade on their books, which culminated in the best possible way as he lifted their first trophy in nearly two decades – the Europa League in May.

Son’s departure has left a major void in the Spurs attack given that he was their chief goal-scorer in recent years and had done superbly to increase his influence after Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich in 2023.

And while Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus have joined the club from Bayern and West Ham, respectively, there is a need for further offensive reinforcements if Tottenham are to compete at the best possible level in 2025/26.

GiveMeSport has reported that the Lilywhites are keen on a surprise swoop for Manchester City winger Savinho, who was among the Premier League’s breakthrough stars last season and a vital player for Pep Guardiola.

Savinho won’t leave City for Spurs

Savinho – valued at £43m by Transfermarkt – would be a brilliant signing by Tottenham Hotspur as he can play on both wings, as the number 10 and in a deeper-lying creative midfielder’s position but it is hard to see the player departing Etihad Stadium anytime soon.

He played 48 times for them in all competitions last season, and with Jack Grealish not in Pep Guardiola’s plans and Bernardo Silva also at the end of his career with the Sky Blues, Savinho will have increased prominence going forward.

While Man City may not have had the best of campaigns in 2024/25, they are still among the title challengers heading into the new season and will obviously be a threat in the Champions League too.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how his career pans out in a year’s time and if Rayan Cherki joining Man City from Olympique Lyon has any baring on where Savinho stands in Guardiola’s squad.