Tottenham battling with Everton & West Ham to sign Luiz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Everton and West Ham United over a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per Caught Offside.

After displaying impressive performances with Aston Villa in the 2023/24 campaign, the Brazilian joined Juventus last summer. However, he struggled to find regular game time at the Allianz Stadium last term, making only six starts in the Champions League and Serie A.

Now, Caught Offside state that Juventus are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £35m, and he received an opportunity to join Fenerbahce, but he turned down the offer as he doesn’t want to move to Turkiye at this stage of his career.

Despite recently signing João Palhinha on a loan deal, Spurs are still interested in him and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

However, West Ham and Everton are also in this race, while Liverpool, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop as well. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently the frontrunners in this race, although nothing has been agreed yet.

Luis likes to play as a deep-lying playmaker but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the attacking midfield position if needed.

Battle

After signing Palhinha, Tottenham currently have Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, and Lucas Bergvall as the midfield options. However, Bissouma has been linked with a move away.

On the other hand, Everton lack depth in the midfield department as Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are the only two specialist options they currently have. Carlos Alcaraz is capable of providing cover in the deep role but is more comfortable in the CAM position.

Tim Iroegbunam is another option, but the 22-year-old has made only six starts in the last two Premier League seasons. West Ham also lack firepower in the engine room, so Potter is looking to sign a new midfielder.

Despite Luiz’s struggles with Juventus, he is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Everton, or West Ham should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.