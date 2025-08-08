Tottenham Hotspur told to pay £60 million if they want to sign Nico Paz from Como

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is expected to miss a big chunk of the 2025/26 season owing to an ACL injury he suffered during their pre-season fixture against Arsenal last week.

The former Leicester City star’s absence will be a huge loss for Thomas Frank given that he is a crucial part of the team from a creative standpoint and has also chipped in with the goods when it has mattered most in recent months.

In order to alleviate the burden of losing Maddison, Spurs are interested in signing Como midfielder Nico Paz, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, and have had an initial bid worth £35 million turned down by the Serie A side.

Paz has been a key member of Cesc Fabregas’ plans at the club since last season and it would take an offer worth at least £60 million for Como to consider selling the Argentine international, Di Marzio has added.

Paz worth the price tag

Nico Paz has been lauded for his exceptional dribbling skills, ability to create plays by linking the defence and offence, as well as his long shots. The 20-year-old is one of the most promising attacking midfielders in the world.

Formerly a Real Madrid player, he has already played in the Champions League and was part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad which won the 2023/24 edition of the European Cup. In 2024/25, the player bagged six goals and nine assists in Serie A.

He would be worth the sky-high asking price if Tottenham decide to meet Como’s valuation, whereas personal terms might not pose as big of an issue considering a switch to the Premier League giants would be a significant upgrade for the player.

Real Madrid have a buyback clause for their former academy graduate but having recently invested in Franco Mastantuono as well, it is unlikely that they will come in Spurs’ way should they be willing to pay his asking price.