Tottenham Hotspur make Rafael Leao ‘absolute priority’ as they ready £87 million bid

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a left winger after they sold Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC. Daniel Levy seems willing to spend big to replace the club’s former captain, who was arguably their best player in the last three or four years.

Fichajes has reported that Tottenham are considering a switch for AC Milan star Rafael Leao and have made him their ‘absolute priority’ for the transfer window. The source has added that they are preparing a bid worth £87 million for him.

Leao starred for Milan in 2024/25 with 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions but with the club missing out on European football after finishing eighth in Serie A last season, they are thought to be willing to let him leave in a bid to balance their books.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international is also thought to be open to a new challenge after spending a significant chunk of his career in Italy and a switch to the Premier League would surely be an attractive proposition.

PL transfer likely this summer

If indeed Tottenham Hotspur’s priority is Rafael Leao, their £87 million offer might be enough to compel AC Milan into getting rid of him. That said, he would be a solid replacement for Son Heung-min down the left flank.

The 26-year-old has exceptional dribbling and footwork, and is capable of cutting in from the flanks to have attempts at goal. With that said, his creativity is also top-notch, especially when paired with strikers who are good at holding up the ball.

With Spurs already having Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel as their central options, Leao would be another fantastic purchase and a player who would be instantly compatible with their existing set of attackers.

Although Spurs will be ready to spend a decent sum on his capture, it remains to be seen if they can agree personal terms with the player considering they follow a very strict salary structure.