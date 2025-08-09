Tottenham ‘advancing’ to hijack deal to sign Harvey Elliott

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘advancing’ on a deal to hijack RB Leipzig’s move to sign Harvey Elliott, as per Football Transfers.

Having struggled to find regular game time under Arne Slot last term, speculation surrounding the 22-year-old’s future has been emerging in this transfer window.

It has recently been reported that the German side have opened talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign the youngster as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, Football Transfers report that Tottenham are also keen on purchasing him and are progressing in talks to seal the deal ahead of Leipzig.

The Lilywhites’ need to reinforce the No.10 position has increased following James Maddison’s serious knee issue, but they have been working on Elliott’s deal before the former Leicester star’s issue.

Thomas Frank has held direct talks with the player to persuade him to join, and he is ‘keen’ on leaving Anfield to find regular game time. The Reds are even ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £40m, but want to add a buyback clause.

Tottenham are open to accepting the Merseyside club’s demands, so they are ‘advancing’ on a deal to sign the Englishman.

Elliott to Tottenham

Elliott only made three starts in the Premier League and Champions League last campaign. But he was an integral part of the England national team’s U21 European Championship success earlier this summer, scoring five goals in six matches.

He even scored against Athletic Club in a pre-season friendly for Liverpool. He is comfortable playing in the CAM role and on the right flank. Moreover, he is capable of providing cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

Elliott was a squad player under Jurgen Klopp and made a significant impact in games as a substitute. However, he never managed to win the trust of Slot.

The Englishman is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.