Tottenham offered opportunity to sign Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester City star Savinho, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After displaying impressive performances in La Liga with Girona, the Brazilian moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. In 37 appearances in the Spanish top flight in the 2023/24 season, he scored nine goals and registered 10 assists.

Moreover, he guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four. Following his departure, the Catalan side struggled last term.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign for the Citizens last season, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists across all competitions.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Savinho through intermediaries, and the Lilywhites are ready to make a move for him should the Citizens decide to part ways with him.

Having joined last summer, Savinho, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract. So, Pep Guardiola’s side are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for him.

Savinho to Tottenham

The South American is a left-footed right winger but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, and also works hard without possession.

Following Son Heung-min’s departure to LAFC, Tottenham need a new left-sided forward. Savinho is a highly talented player and would be a great option to replace the South Korean should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Guardiola’s side eventually sanction his departure before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been pretty quiet in this transfer window after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager. Mohammed Kudus has been the only high-profile permanent acquisition thus far. João Palhinha has also joined from Bayern Munich but has signed on a loan deal.

The Danish boss wants a new creative midfielder following James Maddison’s serious knee issue, and Spurs have been linked with a few names in recent days.