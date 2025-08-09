Thomas Frank wants to sign Yoane Wissa at Tottenham

Thomas Frank reportedly wanted to bring Brentford star Yoane Wissa to Tottenham Hotspur, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Bees enjoyed a promising campaign in the Premier League under the Danish boss’s guidance last term. Both Bryan Mbeumo and the Congolese international played crucial roles in their success.

The Cameroonian scored 20 goals and registered seven assists; he was the fourth-highest scorer in the league, just behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland.

Wissa netted 19 goals. As a result, they have come to the attention of big English clubs. Spurs wanted to buy Mbeumo, but the player has decided to join Manchester United.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Frank requested the North London club’s hierarchy to sign Wissa, and they even held talks over this deal. The Bees want around £50m to let their star man leave with his existing deal set to expire next summer.

However, Spurs are unlikely to be able to seal the deal as Newcastle United are favourites to lure him to St James’ Park.

Wissa to Tottenham

Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options for the centre-forward position. However, the former AFC Bournemouth star displayed average performances last term and has been out injured in this pre-season.

On the other hand, Richarlison has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away. But he has featured prominently under Frank in the pre-season games this summer.

Son Heung-min was an option to provide cover in the No.9 position if needed, but he has left. Mathys Tel can be deployed in the CF position, but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Therefore, signing a new striker would be the right decision. However, apart from Wissa, Tottenham haven’t been linked with any other centre-forward options concretely this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see where Wissa eventually ends up and who Tottenham opt to sign to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, Tottenham displayed an awful performance against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, losing 4-0, which could be a significant setback before next week’s UEFA Super Cup match.