West Ham offered the chance to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling

West Ham United sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur last month while they also announced that Michail Antonio’s contract at the club will not be renewed, so there are a couple of vacancies in their offensive department.

TBR Football has reported that the Hammers are pondering over a deal for Chelsea star Raheem Sterling, who is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and could be allowed to leave the club on loan as the Blues struggle to find a permanent buyer for him.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are also thought to be keen on the player, as per the report, who is inclined towards staying in London after spending last season also out on loan, at Arsenal, in what was a very underwhelming campaign for him.

Sterling a great signing for West Ham

West Ham United have lacked a player that could lead them forward. Raheem Sterling might well be that kind of a profile, especially given that he has spent his entire career in the Premier League and won the title four times with Manchester City.

Admittedly, he scored only one goal in the entirety of last season while on loan at Arsenal, but he has a track record of significantly improving his form, especially with regular game time and the freedom to play closer to goal.

Graham Potter and Sterling have already worked together at Chelsea, so the West Ham manager’s existing relationship with his compatriot could help the Hammers in trumping Crystal Palace and Fulham to his signing.

Sterling’s transfer to London Stadium would likely mean that West Ham have to pay a lion’s share of his wage, however, and with his poor form and age in mind, it remains to be seen if the board is prepared to accept that much of a liability.