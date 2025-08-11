Tottenham ‘accelerate’ James McAtee pursuit after James Maddison injury

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a midfielder in the final few weeks of the transfer window following a serious ACL injury to James Maddison, who will miss the better part of the season.

According to TBR Football, Spurs are set to ‘accelerate’ their attempt to sign Manchester City star James McAtee, consequent to Maddison’s injury, with Pep Guardiola prepared to let go of the 22-year-old for £40 million.

McAtee played 27 times for the Citizens last season in all competitions, scoring seven times in the process, but is set to be surplus to Guardiola’s plans for the upcoming campaign owing to Rayan Cherki’s signing from Olympique Lyon.

He is also in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, so Man City are obliged to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free in 2026, unless they agree to renew his deal beyond its current validity.

A decent signing for Spurs

James McAtee has good dribbling and close passing, while he can also unlock defences by playing accurate through balls in behind. That being said, he will be a great signing for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

In addition to being a good medium-term fix, McAtee’s attributes, coupled with the intelligence to make late runs into the box, might make him a reliable long-term replacement for James Maddison, who is 28 and has a poor fitness record.

Spurs will be hopeful that they can secure a deal for McAtee for slightly less considering his contractual situation, whereas the prospecting of more consistent game time at Hotspur Way might make negotiating personal terms an easy affair.

While it is unlikely that Tottenham would sign him in time for next week’s UEFA Super Cup, there is every reason to believe James McAtee would join them in time for next weekend’s Premier League opener against Burnley.