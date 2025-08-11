Tottenham submit £43m offer to sign Man City forward Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an opening £43m to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites have signed Mohammed Kudus to bolster the wide areas. Moreover, they have signed João Palhinha from Bayern Munich, but he has joined on a season-long deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Apart from that, they have signed Mathys Tel permanently following his six-month loan stint last term. Now, following Son Heung-min’s departure, Tottenham are looking to replace the South Korean.

It appears Spurs are targeting an audacious swoop on Manchester City as Romano claims talks are underway over a shock deal to take Savinho to North London this summer.

The transfer expert claims that Tottenham have also submitted their opening proposal worth £43m [€50m]. However, City are holding out for more so Spurs will have to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal done.

Romano claims that Savinho is ‘keen’ on the move to Tottenham and City are open to selling if their valuation if met.

Savinho to Tottenham

After joining the Citizens last summer, the 21-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring three times and registering 11 assists across all competitions.

He is comfortable playing on either flank and is a highly talented player. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Spurs with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

Tottenham currently have Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Kudus, and Dejan Kulusevski as options for the wide forward position. Moreover, Tel and Richarlison can provide cover in this position if needed.

Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon are also at the club, but they left on loan last summer and might also leave before the end of this transfer window.

On paper, Tottenham are looking well-numbered on the flanks, but Frank seemingly considers he needs to upgrade this position to find success next season.