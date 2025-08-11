Everton reach agreement to sign Man City’s Jack Grealish

Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City over a deal to sign Jack Grealish, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Following Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom’s departure, the Toffees were left with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil as the only options to deploy on the flanks.

Therefore, David Moyes’ side have prioritised reinforcing the flanks in this window. Initially, they tried to purchase Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyonnais, but the player rejected a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium as his presence is to play Champions League football.

Following that, they pivoted their attention to Tyler Dibling and submitted several proposals worth up to £40m, but Southampton want more than that to let their star man leave. Therefore, an agreement couldn’t be reached.

Everton even enquired about the details of signing Como star Assane Diao and Real Sociedad ace Takefusa Kubo, but didn’t make a move for either of them.

Now, on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Everton have reached an agreement with Man City to sign Grealish on a season-long loan deal, with the player ready to join the Toffees. The loan has a £50m buy option that Moyes’ side would be able to trigger next summer, and a medical has been scheduled for today.

Grealish to Everton

Fabrizio Romano initially broke the news with his trademark ‘Here we go‘ post. Grealish joined the Citizens from Aston Villa for a huge fee back in 2021 and helped his side win the treble in the 2022/23 season.

But, overall, he can’t be considered a successful signing, and he even struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola in the last two campaigns.

Grealish is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on the left flank and No.10 position. Considering Ndiaye has been an undisputed starter for Everton on the left flank, the 29-year-old might be deployed in the CAM role. Following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s departure, the Merseyside club needed a new creative midfielder.

He is technically sound, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is hard to dispossess of the ball. Therefore, Grealish would be an excellent acquisition for Everton.