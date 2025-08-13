West Ham & Tottenham eye move to sign Facundo Buonanotte

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Facundo Buonanotte, as per the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old moved to AMEX Stadium back in January 2023. He initially showcased glimpses of his potential but never managed to secure his place in the Seagulls’ starting XI.

Therefore, he was allowed to join Leicester City on a loan deal to play regularly and develop his career last summer. However, the Argentinian was used as a rotational option at King Power Stadium, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 14 league starts.

Following the Foxes’ relegation, they have decided not to sign him permanently, and the Daily Mail report that Brighton are ready to let Buonanotte leave on a loan deal once again this summer.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have expressed their interest in signing him, but Fabian Hurzeler’s side want him to continue his development in the Premier League.

According to the report, West Ham are interested in him and could make a concrete approach to secure his services this month. However, the Hammers face competition as Spurs are also showing a keen interest in Buonanotte while Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are also credited with interest.

Battle

Tottenham want a new No.10 following James Maddison’s serious knee injury. Eberechi Eze, Savinho, and Nico Paz are also on their wishlist to strengthen the squad before the end of this transfer window.

Buonanotte is a technically gifted left-footed creative midfielder but is also comfortable on the right flank. West Ham are seemingly looking for a new attacker as a potential replacement for Mohammed Kudus, who has joined Spurs.

On the other hand, Tottenham have qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League last campaign, and Thomas Frank is seemingly planning to add proper depth to the squad to perform well in every tournament this season.

They have been working on a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City and Eze from Crystal Palace; still, they are contemplating making a move for Buonanotte.

The South American is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service before the 1st September deadline.