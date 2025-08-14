Everton eye move to sign Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu, as per the Daily Mail.

The Toffees were in a relegation scrap under Sean Dyche during the first half of last season, but things changed drastically following the arrival of David Moyes as the new manager. They eventually finished in mid-table, ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseyside club are planning to rebuild the squad under the Scottish boss’s guidance, and revamping the wide forward position is their priority this summer following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure. They joined on loan and returned to their parent clubs at the end of last season.

Everton have decided to reinforce the left flank by signing Jack Grealish on a loan deal from Manchester City, and there is an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £50m next summer.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Moyes is also keen on purchasing a new right winger, and Everton have already checked the possibility of signing Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad and Midtjylland’s Franculino Dju.

However, Fatawu of Leicester is also on their wishlist, and they could make a move to secure his service before the end of this transfer window. Everton tabled a formal proposal to sign Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyonnais, but the move hasn’t come to fruition.

Fatawu to Everton

The 21-year-old initially joined the Foxes on a loan deal from Sporting CP a couple of years ago and helped his side gain promotion in his debut campaign. Following that, they decided to sign him permanently last summer.

He also showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, but couldn’t serve his club properly due to injury problems, and they failed to keep their top-flight status.

Last weekend, he showcased his qualities once again against Sheffield Wednesday in the opening Championship game, although he didn’t score or assist.

The Ghanaian, valued at around £9.5m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed right winger and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.