Everton submit bid to sign Artem Dovbyk ahead of West Ham

Everton have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign AS Roma star Artem Dovbyk ahead of West Ham United, as per Football Insider.

Following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure, the Toffees have decided to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal to reinforce the centre-forward position.

Following the Frenchman’s arrival, David Moyes currently has Beto and him as the main striker options. Moreover, Youssef Chermiti is another option, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League yet.

Now, Football Insider state that despite already purchasing Barry, Everton are looking to sign another No.9 and have already launched a formal £37m bid to sign Dovbyk. Roma and Everton are both owned by the Friedkin Group.

Apart from the Merseyside club, Leeds United, West Ham United, and Sunderland are also interested in the Ukrainian, but Moyes’ side are seemingly ahead of their rivals in this race.

The 28-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Girona last summer, having enjoyed a productive campaign in La Liga, but he is open to moving to England following just one year in Serie A.

In 45 appearances across all competitions, Dovbyk scored 17 goals and registered three assists last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing in the top five in the Italian top flight.

Dovbyk to Everton

Following Danny Ings and Michail Antonio’s departure as free agents, West Ham have been left with Niclas Fullkrug as the only specialist striker option.

Jarrod Bowen can provide cover in this position, although he is a right winger by trait. But Graham Potter is seemingly planning to sign a new centre-forward before the end of this transfer window.

Dovbyk, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a target man type striker, rather than a mobile one. He has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Italian and Spanish top flight in the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a useful acquisition for West Ham or Everton should either club purchase him.

However, considering Everton already have enough numbers in the No.9 position, Dovbyk would be a better option for the east London club.