West Ham plot swoop to sign Fenerbahçe forward Youssef En-Nesyri

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Fenerbahçe centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri to bolster Graham Potter’s attack this summer, according to Fichajes.

Since arriving from Sevilla last summer, En-Nesyri has become one of the standout performers in the Turkish Super Lig. He was directly involved in 37 goals across 52 matches in all competitions, scoring 30 times and providing seven assists.

His impressive output has inevitably drawn interest from several clubs, notably within the Premier League, where West Ham have earmarked him as a possible option to reinforce their attack this summer.

According to Fichajes, the Hammers have been keeping tabs on En-Nesyri in recent seasons and are now ‘determined’ to complete a swoop to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

Graham Potter’s attack is in dire need of reinforcements, and the club have now set sights on the Morocco international as the viable option to lead the club’s attack in the Premier League next season, according to the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that West Ham are looking to leverage their financial strength and also present the allure of the Premier League during negotiations to convince the Moroccan forward, whose experience and qualities fit perfectly with the profile the club needs.

Prolific forward

En-Nesyri is a key player for Jose Mourinho, so it’s no surprise that Fichajes reports that Fenerbahçe are reluctant to let him leave the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium this summer unless interested clubs like West Ham match his £34m price tag.

West Ham will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing campaign where they finished 14th and netted a meagre 46 goals in 38 games.

They will aim to challenge for a position in the top half of the table, and a proven, consistent goalscorer could be a decisive factor in achieving that.

En-Nesyri has also demonstrated his quality during his time in Spain, possessing the blend of physical strength and technical skill needed to succeed in the Premier League. Alongside his goalscoring and link-up play, he is highly effective in aerial duels, a quality that West Ham are renowned for in dead-ball situations.

While his £34m seems realistic, it’ll be interesting to see if the Hammers will match Fenerbahçe’s valuation or negotiate for a cut-price deal to land the 6ft 1in forward.