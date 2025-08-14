Tottenham in battle with West Ham & Everton to sign Takefusa Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur are in battle with West Ham United and Everton to sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Japanese forward has found consistency with the San Sebastián outfit after failing to break into the first teams of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He also had spells at Villarreal and Mallorca before eventually joining Sociedad on a permanent deal from Madrid in 2022, where he has enjoyed stable form.

Kubo has since made 137 appearances for the club, netting 23 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions. He is also a regular at the international level for the Japanese national team, where he has featured 44 times since making his senior debut for the Samurai Blue in 2019.

Having garnered such vast experience at just 24, it’s no surprise several clubs in the Premier League are now battling to sign him this summer.

Now, according to Fichajes, Tottenham have indicated interest in the possible transfer of the Japan international to North London this summer.

The report further claims that Kubo is seeking an exit from the Reale Arena this summer, with his relationship with the Spanish side having broken down to an almost irreparable level.

Spurs have now set their sights on the pacey forward but face stern competition from Premier League rivals, including Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth, while Italian giants AC Milan have also entered the race to sign him, as per the report.

Battle

The English clubs have shown willingness to up their offer to match his £51m release clause, according to the Spanish outlet, so it’ll be interesting to see if Spurs will trump their rivals by presenting attractive personal terms to the player.

Thomas Frank’s men begin their Premier League season against Burnley on Saturday, seeking improvement after ending the previous campaign in 17th place under Ange Postecoglou.

Skipper Son Heung-min has departed the side, while Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus has arrived in a big-money move from West Ham.

While Kubo is unlikely to serve as a direct replacement for Son, given his natural role on the right flank, he also possesses the versatility to operate centrally in an attacking midfield position, providing Frank with a broad spectrum of tactical possibilities and deployment strategies should the club trump their rivals to secure his signature this summer.