Tottenham Hotspur could sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo in surprise deal

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, and in spite of a largely dominant performance by them, a lack of offensive quality in midfield was one of the reasons why they fell short.

With James Maddison already ruled out for much of the campaign, Spurs are looking for solutions in the transfer market and are leading a number of Premier League clubs in a bid to sign Barcelona star Dani Olmo, according to Fichajes.

Barcelona are prepared to let the former RB Leipzig midfielder leave over concerns about his consistent form and fitness, with a £52 million offer expected to be enough to lure him away from the La Liga champions this month, as per the report.

Olmo scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions last season but a frail injury record coupled with Barca’s financial issues has made his transfer a very realistic possibility in the ongoing transfer window.

Olmo a superb potential signing for Spurs

Dani Olmo would be a brilliant new signing for Tottenham Hotspur if indeed they are able to strike a deal with Barcelona. The 27-year-old promises to be a great medium-term option to play as the attacking midfielder.

He is very intelligent on the ball and orchestrates play really well by dropping deeper too. The Spanish international has a good reading of where space can be exploited, makes great passes into the final third and his late runs in the box can be menacing too.

In addition to being the number 10, Olmo can play on the left wing and as a centre forward too, while previously, he has also been employed in a deeper-lying position in the engine room, where he has played to just as good effect as in an advanced role.

With that said, it remains to be seen if he is prepared to leave Barcelona this summer, just one year into his transfer from RB Leipzig, which the former La Masia product described as a ‘dream’.