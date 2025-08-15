Tottenham open talks to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held initial talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to sign Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have already reinforced the midfield department by signing Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich. However, he has joined on a loan deal, plus there is an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Spurs currently have Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Palhinha, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray as options for the engine room. However, Bissouma has been linked with a move away, while Gray and Bergvall are still young and need time to develop.

The young duo showcased in the UEFA Super Cup that they aren’t ready to play at the highest level yet. Spurs were in the driving seat to win the game, but since their introduction late in the second half, Thomas Frank’s side lost control of the game. Eventually, they lost the match in penalties despite leading 2-0.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are contemplating purchasing a new midfielder before the end of this transfer window and are seriously considering signing Gallagher.

The Lilywhites have even held formal talks with Los Rojiblancos over this deal. Although the Spanish giants signed him last summer, they are prepared to cash-in on him as they believe he doesn’t fit in Diego Simeone’s playing style.

Gallagher to Tottenham

They want around £43m to let him leave, and the North London club are ‘willing’ to match the figure to lure Gallagher away from Estadio Metropolitano.

However, the report mention that purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop. Gallagher ranked through Chelsea’s youth system before coming into the spotlight during an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace.

Gallagher is an energetic, versatile midfielder and can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League with the Eagles and Chelsea. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his service to reinforce the midfield department.