Everton in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Wolves goalkeeper Tom King

Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of signing Wales international goalkeeper Tom King this summer, according to the Athletic’s Patrick Boyland.

Reflecting on David Moyes’ latest remarks concerning the type of players he aimed to bring into the squad, the Scottish manager expressed his preference for players possessing ‘character’, and, in the 6 ft 4 in shot-stopper, he has acquired an individual who embodies that requirement to perfection.

Across a career that has seen him represent more than half a dozen clubs, his most notable spell in terms of appearances came with Salford City, where, between 2021 and 2023, he played 64 matches and secured 26 clean sheets for the Manchester-based outfit.

In addition, he holds the Guinness World Record for netting the longest goal in history, achieved when he struck from a distance of 105 yards (96.01 m) while playing for Newport County against Cheltenham Town in January 2021.

Now, according to Boyland, the Toffees are in ‘advanced talks’ with Wolves for the transfer of the Wales international to Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

The journalist adds that the 30-year-old Welshman will be added as a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Mark Travers, who recently joined the club from Bournemouth.

Shotstopper

Following the expirations of the contracts of Asmir Begovic and João Virgínia, new reinforcements were needed in the goalkeeping department, and it appears King, who made three appearances for Wolves last season, is set to complete the trio of goalkeeping options to compete next season.

Should Everton finalise a deal for King, he would mark their seventh arrival in what has been an eventful summer before the club’s switch to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes has already overseen close to £100 million in incoming transfers ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser against newly promoted Leeds United, with Jack Grealish joining on loan as the headline addition, accompanied by permanent acquisitions of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Adam Aznou, Travers, Charly Alcaraz and Thierno Barry.

The Merseyside outfit are not expected to end their transfer activity yet, with reinforcements in the right-back, central midfield and right-wing roles still under consideration before the September 1 deadline.