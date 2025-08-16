West Ham in battle with Everton to sign Yves Bissouma

West Ham United and Everton are eyeing Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma over a possible swoop this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank excluded Bissouma from the squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain due to repeated lateness by the Malian midfielder.

His absence from a matchday squad is not unprecedented, as former Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou had similarly omitted him last year after footage emerged of him inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon.

Although his disciplinary record may prompt the North London side to consider moving him on, it is worth stressing that his on-field ability remains beyond doubt as he consistently showcases his dominance in midfield.

According to Tavolieri, West Ham and Everton are both showing an interest in signing the Malian international as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

The transfer expert notes that a major influence on his decision is the desire to stay in England for at least one more season, which could support his bid to obtain a British passport.

As such, staying at Tottenham remains a possibility, though Bissouma may consider alternatives if he is not part of Thomas Frank’s plans, with Everton and West Ham both emerging as options, according to the report.

West Ham pursuit of Bissouma is justifiable, as the Hammers are actively searching for a midfielder this summer following Carlos Soler’s return to Paris Saint-Germain without leaving a significant impact at the London Stadium.

Several potential options have surfaced on West Ham’s shortlist, and Bissouma has now emerged among the latest to be linked with the club.

For Everton, David Moyes has plenty of quality options in the middle of the park in James Garner, Carlos Alcaraz, Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to choose from.

During pre-season, Garner has impressed in a deeper midfield role, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play there in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, though he possesses technical quality and the ability to control play, he lacks the combative edge of Bissouma when it comes to breaking up opposition attacks and protecting the back line.

While his exit would not pose a problem this summer, it remains to be seen if Spurs would sanction his departure for a favourable fee around his £21m Transfermarkt valuation.