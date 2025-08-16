Tottenham plot ambitious swoop to sign Morgan Rogers

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers, as per the Daily Mail.

After becoming the Lilywhites’ new manager, Thomas Frank has prioritised purchasing a new creative midfielder this summer. Initially, they attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the Reds didn’t allow his departure.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the need for a new No.10 has increased. Dejan Kulusevski can provide cover in this position if needed, but has also been out injured.

Spurs have identified Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as a serious option, but Arsenal are also interested in signing the Englishman. Now, the Daily Mail report that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Rogers.

Despite already selling Jacob Ramsey this summer, Aston Villa can’t afford to spend money to add new faces due to PSR regulations. So, they need one more sale, but the Villans are desperate to keep hold of their star man.

Unai Emery’s side’s stance hasn’t deterred Tottenham from signing Rogers, and they will bid to sign the Englishman should the Villans allow his departure this summer.

Rogers to Tottenham

The 23-year-old is valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract. Therefore, Aston Villa can demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in.

Rogers is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the CAM and left-wing roles. Emery used him on the right flank at times last season, but he wasn’t at his best in this area.

The former Middlesbrough star is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

Rogers is a top-class player and possesses the potential to become a great forward in the future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Lilywhites should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.