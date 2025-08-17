West Ham make enquiries over deal to sign Leipzig forward Eljif Elmas

West Ham United have made enquiries over the possibility of signing RB Leipzig forward Eljif Elmas this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The 25-year-old moved to the Red Bull Arena from Serie A giants Napoli in January 2024. He was sent on loan to Torino in the winter in search of playing time, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions, netting four goals.

With a new coach being appointed, it is unclear if the versatile forward will be part of Ole Werner’s plans, especially given Xavi Simons could depart the club this summer.

Amid the uncertainty, several clubs have now expressed their interest in Elmas with West Ham now emerging as a serious contender as they look to bolster their squad.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham have made enquiries over the possible transfer of the North Macedonian international to the London Stadium this summer.

The report adds that he’s at the top of the Hammers’ list of attacking reinforcements, and the East London club has now asked for information over a possible deal.

However, several clubs are set to battle the Premier League side for Elmas’ signature, as TMW claims that Napoli are eyeing a possible return for the winger, while Torino would like to loan him for the season, according to the report.

Elmas to West Ham

In a major boost to West Ham, the Italian outlet notes that the Macedonian forward is open to a move to the Premier League, having turned down the chance to sign for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig this summer.

Graham Potter is targeting reinforcements in multiple areas of his squad as he seeks to bounce back from last season’s disappointing campaign.

West Ham’s midfield faded, and their attack lacked cohesion, ultimately finishing 14th. Although significant signings have already been made, Elmas would give Potter another reliable option to strengthen his frontline while also adding depth to the squad.

The Leipzig attacker’s versatility is another significant advantage, as he can operate effectively in attacking midfield and on the left wing, while also showing potential when deployed as a centre-forward.

The Hammers will be hopeful that the player’s openness to a Premier League switch helps them secure a fair fee close to his £12m Transfermarkt valuation.