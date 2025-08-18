Tottenham hold talks to hijack rival’s deal to sign Lewis

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to hijack Nottingham Forest’s deal to sign Rico Lewis, as per Caught Offside.

After starting the season with a disappointing defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, the Lilywhites have returned to winning ways by defeating newly promoted side Burnley 3-0 in the opening Premier League fixture.

Richarlison scored a brace, with Brennan Johnson netting the other one. The Brazilian’s goals were both excellent, and he has started to show signs of his best.

In the meantime, the window is open for around two more weeks, and Spurs are looking to sign a few new faces to bolster the squad and hand Thomas Frank’s side the necessary tools to find success this season.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace has been heavily linked with a move, while Manchester City star Savinho is said to be a target for Frank to replace Son Heung-min.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are not just interested in signing Savinho from the Citizens, they are also plotting a swoop for Lewis. However, they aren’t the only clubs in this race as Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also lining up a swoop for him.

Lewis to Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has already made a formal proposal worth around £26m, including bonuses, to seal the deal, but Man City have rejected the bid as they want to keep hold of him.

Despite that, Forest haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him as they have continued negotiations with the Citizens and the player to get the deal done.

However, Tottenham have opened talks with Pep Guardiola’s side to hijack the Reds’ deal, although Spurs only held contact to enquire about the details of signing him.

Lewis, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, is a technically gifted, highly talented, versatile player. He is comfortable playing in the right-back position and the middle of the park.

The 20-year-old started against Wolves in the opening Premier League fixture on Saturday and helped his side win the game 4-0. He started in the right-back position and kept a clean sheet, plus registered an assist.

The youngster could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.