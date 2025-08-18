West Ham plot swoop to sign Arsenal outcast Fabio Vieira

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After displaying impressive performances with FC Porto, the 25-year-old joined the Gunners back in 2022. However, he has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League and was allowed to return to the Portuguese giants on a loan deal last summer to play regularly.

Porto hasn’t made his loan deal permanent, and he has returned to the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta is ready to cash-in on him, and he wasn’t even named in the matchday squad for the opening Premier League encounter against Manchester United on Sunday.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown report that Vieira’s agent has approached different clubs to help him find a new team before the transfer deadline, with West Ham being one of those.

The Hammers want a new midfielder, and Vieira is on their wishlist. However, they might not take a concrete approach to secure his services this summer, as they are looking for a more dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

Brown said:

“Arsenal have been looking to sell Fabio Vieira. He doesn’t have a part to play under Mikel Arteta, so they want to cash in. His agent has been in contact with a number of clubs to find him that move, and I believe West Ham are one they’ve spoken to. Graham Potter wants to sign a new midfielder, so I have no doubt he’s a name on their list. “But I would be surprised if they made a move for him now, to be honest. Personally I think they’d prefer more of an all-action, box-to-box midfielder who can contribute at both ends of the pitch. So, I wouldn’t expect them to make a move for him.”

Vieira to West Ham

The midfielder is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract.

West Ham have purchased Mads Hermansen and El Hadji Malick Diouf this summer, plus Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker-Peters have joined for free. However, in the first game of the Premier League season against Sunderland, it clearly showed that they aren’t ready yet.

The newly promoted side thrashed the East London club 3-0, and Graham Potter will have to improve the team quickly. Otherwise, they might find themselves in the relegation scrap.

West Ham became a settled team under David Moyes, but have been in turmoil since his departure. Therefore, they might be regretting the decision to sack the Scotsman, although Potter is a very good manager and he has previously showcased his abilities during his time with Brighton.