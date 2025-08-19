West Ham & Everton in battle to sign Reims forward Adama Bojang

West Ham United and Everton are in a battle to sign highly-rated Stade de Reims centre-forward Adama Bojang this summer, according to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons.

The Gambian first rose to prominence in his homeland through dazzling displays with his boyhood club, Steve Biko FC. His stock grew further at the 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he emerged as one of the tournament’s brightest talents, which caught the attention of several European sides before sealing a switch to French outfit Reims in June 2023.

He spent last season on loan with 27-time Swiss champions Grasshoppers, where he netted six goals, including a hat-trick against FC Luzern and a brace against INEOS-owned FC Lausanne-Sport.

Having returned to his parent club this summer, a possible departure is still on the cards, and several clubs are now looking to acquire Bojang’s signature in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Aarons, West Ham are in a battle with Premier League rivals Everton over the possible transfer of the Gambian international centre-forward this summer.

It appears Reims are open to the 21-year-old’s departure from the Stade Auguste-Delaune, as the journalist adds that the French outfit have set a valuation for the youngster between £2-4m to sanction his departure, with the Toffees and Hammers keen on signing him.

The ‘next Emmanuel Adebayor’

However, the Premier League rivals face stern competition in the race for the Gambian forward, as Ligue 1 giants Lille and Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp have also expressed interest in a possible swoop for Bojang, as per the report.

Both West Ham and Everton have strengthened their centre-forward options this summer following last season’s struggles in front of goal and are now looking to add Bojang, who is dubbed the ‘next Emmanuel Adebayor’ by the Sun.

Neither side managed to hit the 50-goal mark, with Everton finding the net 42 times and West Ham scoring 46. In response, the Hammers have added Callum Wilson to their ranks at the London Stadium, while the Toffees have brought in Thierno Barry at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Although Bojang may not walk straight into the starting XI for either side, he remains a highly regarded talent who could evolve into a standout figure and a vital asset for whichever club secures his signature once he adapts and adjusts to the intensity of Premier League football.