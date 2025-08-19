Everton ‘showing interest’ in signing Arsenal centre back Jakub Kiwior this summer

Everton have had a busy time in the transfer window this summer with Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leading a number of signings they made as part of a major squad rebuild this year.

After getting the campaign up and running away to Leeds United, the Toffees will play their first game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on matchday two, in what the supporters hope will be the dawn of a new era for the club.

The club’s business in the transfer market has been done with one eye on revamping the squad prior to heading to the new stadium and with less than two weeks remaining until Deadline Day, further reinforcements remain on the cards.

Caught Offside has reported that Everton are ‘showing interest’ in signing Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior, who was excluded from their squad against Manchester United on Sunday, and will be allowed to leave the club for £25 million.

Kiwior a superb signing for Everton

Jakub Kiwior would be a solid signing for Everton. The 25-year-old has a decent amount of Premier League experience under his belt and with consistent game time, he has the attributes to become an exponentially better defender.

He has an excellent ability of reading the game, with his aerial abilities and tackling accuracy particularly standing out. Kiwior also has a good range of passes from the back, and is capable of playing at left back too.

With James Tarkowski and Michael Keane on the wrong side of their 30s, Everton need to invest in a younger name sooner rather than later, and for just £25 million, a player of Kiwior’s attributes and background would tick all the boxes.

The Polish international has interest from overseas as well, so it remains to be seen whether he wants to pursue a challenge in another league or is open to staying in England, although joining Everton would mean he has to sacrifice European football.