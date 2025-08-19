Everton keen on signing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís

Everton are weighing up a move for the possible transfer of Benfica’s defensive midfielder Florentino Luis this summer, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 25-year-old is a product of Benfica’s renowned academy, making an encouraging breakthrough into the senior side before finding it challenging to secure a consistent starting role.

His development was aided by loan moves to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and Getafe in La Liga, where he picked up valuable top-flight experience.

Upon his return to Lisbon, Luis gradually reasserted himself as a key figure and has now amassed over 150 appearances for the Primeira Liga giants.

However, the Portuguese giants have made several reinforcements in midfield, and with two years left on his contract, a possible departure looks likely.

Citing A Bola, Sport Witness claims that Everton are now ‘in the mix’ to sign the former Portugal U21 star this summer.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the midfielder over the past season, and they’ve now set their sights on him over his possible transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer, as per the report.

However, the Portuguese outlet adds that Luis is also of keen interest to Juventus, AS Roma, Napoli and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, who have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Franck Kessie.

Luis to Everton

In a boost to the Merseyside club, the report adds that Benfica are open to letting the midfielder depart the Estádio da Luz this summer and have dropped his asking price from an initial £25m to £17m.

Luis is a tireless ball-winner who breaks up opposition play effortlessly, presses with persistence, and offers consistent protection to the defence.

His knack for interceptions enables him to reclaim possession cleanly without excessive reliance on physical strength, while his range of passing ensures he can instantly trigger turnovers.

With David Moyes intent on bolstering his options, the Benfica midfielder’s potential signing would not only reinforce the Toffees’ engine room but also provide a long-term successor to 35-year-old Idrissa Gueye, whose deal is due to run out next summer.