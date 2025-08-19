Man Utd interested in Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand



According to The Athletic, Manchester United could make an offer for Sporting Lisbon captain Morten Hjulmand.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign an athletic midfielder, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was the priority target until last week. United have decided against pursuing a deal this summer, given Brighton’s valuation of more than £115 million for the Cameroon international.

They are undecided whether to pivot to an alternative no.6, but The Athletic claim that there is an appreciation for Hjulmand, who had a strong relationship with manager Ruben Amorim. It is not mentioned whether the Portuguese champions would contemplate parting ways with him.

Top-class

Baleba would have been the perfect midfield acquisition for the Red Devils. He is a strong defensive midfielder with good distribution skills. He also covers plenty of ground with a tireless work rate and tends to win regular duels. However, a deal is unlikely with Brighton reluctant to negotiate on the transfer fee.

United could opt for an alternative signing as a result, given Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have not impressed consistently. Casemiro has got the nod over Ugarte after showing signs of improvement, but the Brazilian is already 33 years of age and can’t be expected to keep up the same work rate for the entire season.

Ugarte has strong defensive attributes, but has been vulnerable against the high press and has tended to lose possession. United need someone who can control proceedings and deliver line-breaking passes from holding midfield. Hjulmand would be a suitable signing, having worked under Amorim at Sporting.

The Dane completed 91% of his passes in the Primeira Liga last campaign with 6 recoveries and 5 duels won per game. He also excelled with his high pressing, but may still need to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity. If Amorim were to give the green light for a move, United still have work to do to convince Sporting.

The Portuguese champions had extended negotiations with Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres before eventually allowing his sale. They only permitted his exit once a replacement was found. With less than a fortnight of the transfer window left, Sporting may not entertain Hjulmand’s departure unless they find a suitable successor.

The 26-year-old has a £68 million release clause in his deal and it may take at least £58 million including easy add-ons to persuade Sporting into his transfer. Amorim is an admirer of the midfielder’s ‘monster‘ mentality and it remains to be seen whether he becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window.