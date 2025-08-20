Everton ‘determined’ to sign Getafe’s Christantus Uche

Everton are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Getafe star Christantus Uche, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Nigerian moved to Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium from lower Spanish league side AD Ceuta B last summer. The 22-year-old took time to settle down in his new surroundings but has enjoyed a bright start to this season.

The youngster helped his side come away with all three points from the opening La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo by scoring a goal and registering an assist last weekend.

Now, Fichajes state that Uche’s recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed as Real Sociedad have registered their interest in him. Moreover, Everton are ‘determined’ to strengthen the attacking department and have identified him as a serious option.

The Toffees are ready to table a formal proposal worth around £26m to seal the deal, and Gatafe would be open to accepting the bid should they eventually receive it.

Uche still has three years left in his current contract with Getafe, but the Premier League attract him very much so he would be ready to move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Uche to Everton

The African is a 6ft 3in tall, versatile player. He is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable in the centre-forward and midfield roles. Moreover, he is comfortable with both feet.

Following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure as a free agent, Everton have decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal. Therefore, perhaps, Everton don’t see Uche as a striker; instead, they are looking at him to bolster the midfield department.

David Moyes’ side have started the new campaign with a disappointing defeat against Leeds United. The Peacocks dominated the game in the first half and didn’t allow the visitors any shots.

Everton improved in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. They couldn’t control the game properly, and signing a new midfielder could be the right decision.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure Uche’s service before the end of this transfer window to reinforce the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, following the 1-0 loss to Leeds, Everton will face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next weekend.