West Ham target Alexander Sorloth asks to leave Atletico Madrid this month

West Ham United started the season with a 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, a result that has already mounted the pressure on Graham Potter, considering how easily the Hammers were dispatched away by the newly-promoted Black Cats.

Sunderland’s backline was barely troubled by West Ham, who lacked any dangerous presence in the box, and with Luis Guilherme inexperienced, and Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson over 30, another number nine could join soon.

Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth has been of interest to the Hammers and according to Fichajes, he has now asked to leave the La Liga giants as he hopes to play regular football in the upcoming campaign.

The 29-year-old was a valuable asset off the bench for Diego Simeone last season and ended up scoring 24 goals in all competition, but in the prime years of his career, it comes as no surprise that he is seeking regular game time.

Sorloth move possible soon

Giacomo Raspadori’s arrival at Atletico Madrid means the Spaniards are prepared to rely on him, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez, thereby opening the door for Alexander Sorloth to leave the club.

The Norwegian marksman has been slapped with a £43 million price tag, an amount which West Ham are likely to be comfortable paying for a centre forward of Sorloth’s calibre and attributes.

His physicality makes him a lethal presence in the box, largely thanks to his heading and ability to exploit defenders closer to goal. Sorloth’s hold-up play means he also links up well with the wingers and might benefit Jarrod Bowen’s game.

After a very disappointing start to the season, West Ham could provide their fans with something to cheer about by signing Sorloth soon and with a starring role at his disposal, the former Villarreal ace may fancy a challenge in England.