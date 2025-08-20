Premier League
West Ham target Alexander Sorloth asks to leave Atletico Madrid this month
West Ham United started the season with a 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, a result that has already mounted the pressure on Graham Potter, considering how easily the Hammers were dispatched away by the newly-promoted Black Cats.
Sunderland’s backline was barely troubled by West Ham, who lacked any dangerous presence in the box, and with Luis Guilherme inexperienced, and Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson over 30, another number nine could join soon.
Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth has been of interest to the Hammers and according to Fichajes, he has now asked to leave the La Liga giants as he hopes to play regular football in the upcoming campaign.
The 29-year-old was a valuable asset off the bench for Diego Simeone last season and ended up scoring 24 goals in all competition, but in the prime years of his career, it comes as no surprise that he is seeking regular game time.
Sorloth move possible soon
Giacomo Raspadori’s arrival at Atletico Madrid means the Spaniards are prepared to rely on him, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez, thereby opening the door for Alexander Sorloth to leave the club.
The Norwegian marksman has been slapped with a £43 million price tag, an amount which West Ham are likely to be comfortable paying for a centre forward of Sorloth’s calibre and attributes.
His physicality makes him a lethal presence in the box, largely thanks to his heading and ability to exploit defenders closer to goal. Sorloth’s hold-up play means he also links up well with the wingers and might benefit Jarrod Bowen’s game.
After a very disappointing start to the season, West Ham could provide their fans with something to cheer about by signing Sorloth soon and with a starring role at his disposal, the former Villarreal ace may fancy a challenge in England.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 2 seconds ago
West Ham target Alexander Sorloth asks to leave Atletico Madrid this month
West Ham United started the season with a 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, a result...
-
Arsenal/ 15 mins ago
Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ with Crystal Palace to sign Eberechi Eze
Tottenham Hotspur have ‘reached an agreement’ with Crystal Palace for the permanent transfer of...
-
Premier League/ 36 mins ago
Everton ‘determined’ to sign Getafe’s Christantus Uche
Everton are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Getafe star Christantus Uche, as per Spanish outlet...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Manchester United pondering over lucrative offer for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga
Manchester United will not be able to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove...
-
Chelsea/ 11 hours ago
Chelsea set to launch a formal bid for Xavi Simons with personal terms already agreed
Chelsea have been in hot pursuit of RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons since a...