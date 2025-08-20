Tottenham eye move to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche, as per The Independent.

After ranking through the Red and Whites’ youth system, the 23-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021. However, he has burst onto the scene, having displayed eye-catching performances last term.

In 43 appearances across all competitions, the Frenchman scored seven goals and registered 12 assists. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three last campaign.

The forward has also enjoyed a bright start to this season, scoring a goal in the opening Ligue 1 encounter against Le Havre last weekend. Monaco eventually won the game 3-1.

Now, The Independent claim that Tottenham are contemplating purchasing a new wide forward and that Savinho of Manchester City is their priority target. However, the Citizens have no intention of parting ways with the Brazilian for anything less than £70m.

Spurs don’t want to spend that much for him, so they have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified Akliouche as a serious target. Monaco want around £47m for him with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Akliouche to Tottenham

Akliouche is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the CAM role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Spurs want to revamp the frontline this summer and have already purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United. The Ghanaian international has even enjoyed an excellent start this season.

On the other hand, the Lilywhites have been working on a deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The Englishman is seen as an option to replace James Maddison, who has sustained a serious knee injury.

Moreover, Thomas Frank also wants a new winger following Son Heung-min’s departure. Savinho showcased his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, so he would be a risk-free acquisition for Tottenham.

However, Akliouche is also a highly talented player and would be a shrewd signing for the North London club should they eventually opt to secure his service this summer.