West Ham make contact over deal to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado

West Ham United have made contact over the possible transfer of Barcelona’s defensive midfielder Marc Casado to the London Stadium this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Under Hansi Flick last season, the youngster accumulated 33 appearances across every competition, contributing five goals alongside a single assist.

It’s clear that he won’t be a guaranteed starter this season, especially when he did not feature in any minute of the Blaugrana’s opening day win over Mallorca on Saturday, so it’s no surprise some clubs are now looking to price him away from the Catalan giants.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham have made contact with Casado’s entourage to understand his situation as they look to reinforce their midfield this summer.

The Hammers are not alone in the race, as they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spanish side Real Betis, who have also set their sights on the two-cap Spanish international, as per the report.

However, in a recent update from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, he claims that the East Londoners have now submitted a formal offer to Barcelona for the possible transfer of Casado to the London Stadium this summer.

Viable option

West Ham’s bid comes after they saw an approach for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos immediately rebuffed, according to Steinberg, so it’s likely they’re eyeing Casado as an alternative target.

While it’s unclear if their bid for the Spaniard is around his £25m Transfermarkt valuation, the journalist clarifies that there’s a possibility Barcelona would rebuff the offer.

Following a poor start to the new season, where they suffered a 3–0 defeat on the road against newly promoted Sunderland, West Ham may be forced to intensify their activity in the transfer market.

With Edson Alvarez reportedly nearing a move to Fenerbahce, a move for another midfielder to provide defensive cover looks ideal, and Casado is a viable option.

The 21-year-old will not just offer defensive covering; he’s also efficient and creative on the ball and would be key to Graham Potter’s possession-based system.

With Steinberg claiming their opening offer will likely be rebuffed, it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll return with an improved offer for the midfielder before the transfer window shuts.